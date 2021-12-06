Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

