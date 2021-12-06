Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,333. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

