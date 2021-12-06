Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.67. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

