McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Raised by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $222.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.92.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.