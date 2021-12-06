Regent Investment Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 122.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

