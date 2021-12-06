Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $606.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.