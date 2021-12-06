S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

