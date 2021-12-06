American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,303 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $795.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $794.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

