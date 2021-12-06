Gateway Advisory LLC Takes $658,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $200.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.