Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $795.00 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $794.53 and its 200-day moving average is $808.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

