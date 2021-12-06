Slow Capital Inc. Has $17.95 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,001.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $988.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

