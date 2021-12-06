Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.82. 40,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average is $240.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

