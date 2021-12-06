Zacks: Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.06. Twilio posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.96. 64,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.65. Twilio has a 12-month low of $241.72 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

