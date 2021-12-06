iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.43

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.43 and last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 116911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

