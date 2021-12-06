Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.56

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 17168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

