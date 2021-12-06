ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.46

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 2617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

