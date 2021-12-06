Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 12453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Root by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

