Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.66

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

