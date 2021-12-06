American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.