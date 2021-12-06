Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

