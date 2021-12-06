Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,354 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.92. 1,134,276 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

