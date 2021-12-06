Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $244.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.59 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

