Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,914. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

