Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.74. 100,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

