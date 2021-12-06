Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 354 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises 2.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2,058.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 39.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

