Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,423,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

