First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $241,008. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,079. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

