Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Bath & Body Works makes up about 0.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

