Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 4.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were up 4.8% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $72.43. Approximately 4,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 451,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,586,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

