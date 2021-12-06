Goodman Financial Corp Buys 6,282 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 4.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.49. 571,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

