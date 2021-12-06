Goodman Financial Corp Invests $8.79 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000. ABM Industries makes up about 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of ABM Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,031,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

