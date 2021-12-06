TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. Year-to-date, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE TTE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 64,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,495. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

