Goodman Financial Corp Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

