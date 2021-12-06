Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $955.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Merus has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.