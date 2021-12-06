Lisk Market Capitalization Hits $344.35 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00005474 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $344.35 million and $15.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

