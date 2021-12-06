Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,187,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 892,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,874. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

