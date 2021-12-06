Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.01. 164,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. The company has a market capitalization of $867.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

