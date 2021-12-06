Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 151.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $12,166,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $498.23. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day moving average is $478.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,813. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

