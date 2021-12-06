Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

