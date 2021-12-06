West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 2.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after acquiring an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,419,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

WFG stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $85.46. 2,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,421. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

