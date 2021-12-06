Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,866. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

