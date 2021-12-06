Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Prothena worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Prothena by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. 2,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,994. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

