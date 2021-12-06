Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 6,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

