Highland Private Wealth Management Has $768,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 263.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $386.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

