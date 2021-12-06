Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 59.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

