American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Public Education by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

