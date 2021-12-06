Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Shares of ABNB opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

