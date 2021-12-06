JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $36.54. 166,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,492. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

