Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $157,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $300,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.73. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,742. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.