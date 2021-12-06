JBJ Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

